Carlisle Placepot picks: Tom Segal suggests a small perm for guaranteed £50,000 pool

Here Comes Georgie is the clear form pick in the opening novice hurdle at Carlisle (11.50) and he looks banker Placepot material, as does Blue Fin in the following novice handicap chase (12.25) after his encouraging chasing debut behind a good horse at this track last month.

Things get a little trickier after that but Eloi Du Puy is in good form and should go well in the novice handicap hurdle (1.00). It was a pretty moderate race he won at Kelso last time, though, and so it might be worth including the consistent Bushmill Boy as well.

Venetia Williams has a good record at Carlisle and her Christopher Wood ran some good horses close as a novice chaser. He might well improve for a wind operation, so he could outclass his rivals in the 2m5f handicap chase (1.35) but he has been off the track since May, so the course winner Dubai Days looks a good back-up.