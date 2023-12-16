Carlisle Placepot picks: Tom Segal suggests a small perm for guaranteed £50,000 pool
Here Comes Georgie is the clear form pick in the opening novice hurdle at Carlisle (11.50) and he looks banker Placepot material, as does Blue Fin in the following novice handicap chase (12.25) after his encouraging chasing debut behind a good horse at this track last month.
Things get a little trickier after that but Eloi Du Puy is in good form and should go well in the novice handicap hurdle (1.00). It was a pretty moderate race he won at Kelso last time, though, and so it might be worth including the consistent Bushmill Boy as well.
Venetia Williams has a good record at Carlisle and her Christopher Wood ran some good horses close as a novice chaser. He might well improve for a wind operation, so he could outclass his rivals in the 2m5f handicap chase (1.35) but he has been off the track since May, so the course winner Dubai Days looks a good back-up.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Navan on Sunday
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday selections at Sha Tin
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV races on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Navan on Sunday
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Sunday selections at Sha Tin
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV races on Saturday