Ascot Placepot picks: Graeme Rodway's picks for a £150,000 guaranteed pool plus a World Pool tip

The Tote are putting up a £150,000 guaranteed pool for the Placepot at Ascot and the opening Blue Eagle Rous Stakes (1.50) is a good opportunity to bank on the consistent Nymphadora .

I’m keen to oppose Al Aasy in the Cumberland Lodge (2.25), and the two I like are Al Qareem and L’Astronome , who were first and third in the same race at Chester last time.

The John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes (3.00) comes up next and the progressive Pink Crystal could continue to improve. However, it’s also worth including Commanche Falls .

Quinault is one of my bets of the day and must be included in the Howden Challenge Cup (3.35). It’s a wide-open race, though, so it’s also worth putting Popmaster into the perm.

Nigiri has an outstanding chance in the 7f Listed race (4.10) and is a banker, while, in the closing 5f handicap (4.45), I like the look of Spring Bloom and the consistent Intrinsic Bond .

Ascot Placepot perm

1.50

4 Nymphadora

2.25

3 Al Qareem

7 L’Astronome

3.00

1 Commanche Falls

10 Pink Crystal

3.35

1 Popmaster

5 Quinault

4.10

8 Nigiri

4.45

1 Intrinsic Bond

13 Spring Bloom

1x2x2x2x1x2 = 16 lines

Tote World Pool: Swing in with Beenham in bid to bolster the dividend

There are 22 runners declared for the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes (2.05) at Newmarket and there could be a good dividend for finding two horses to finish in the first three on the Tote Swinger. There are so many runners and the bet is huge on the World Pool.

Favourite Zoulu Chief will be hard to keep out of the first three, so maybe it’s worth putting him in alongside a horse at a bigger price who could help to bolster the winning dividend.

Beenham is the one to put your faith in. She has put in a string of consistently good efforts on turf and the all-weather, and trainer Rod Millman has booked Oisin Murphy for the ride.

World Pool Tote Swinger

2 Zoulu Chief

9 Beenham

