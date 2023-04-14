Aintree Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £500k guaranteed pool on Grand National day

future surely lies over further than 2m, but you can't blame Nicky Henderson for sticking to that trip in the Grand National day opener (1.45) in which he'll have a huge class edge over his rivals.

He's the Placepot banker, which is good news as the rest the card is tough.

Good Time Jonny must have a big chance of completing the big 3m handicap (2.25) double after the rain that fell on Friday. He's been fairly treated on a mark 5lb higher than for winning the Pertemps. We need one more, though, and , who seemed to relish the step up in trip last time, is of interest too.

I'll go with three in the Mersey (3.00), which looks wide open. seems to handle any ground, while and are my other two.

record after a break makes him a player in the Liverpool Hurdle (3.35), while I make the safest play from the head of the market. He'll certainly like the ground.

The 3m1f handicap chase (4.15) is also a head-scratcher, but my three against the field are , and .

That just leaves the Grand National, which is as tough as ever. I think last year's one-two of Noble Yeats and Any Second Now are weighted out of it, so my four are: , , , who ran well over an inadequate trip in the Sefton earlier this season, and , the Welsh National second who could run well at a big price if he takes to the fences.

Aintree Placepot perm

1.45

4 Jonbon

2.25

1 Good Time Jonny

18 Mexico

3.00

9 Letsbeclearaboutit

14 Kateira

15 Your Wear It Well

3.35

2 Champ

4 Flooring Porter

4.15

2 Midnight River

6 Karl Philippe

13 Bowtogreatness

5.15

6 Capodanno

9 Lifetime Ambition

15 Le Milos

17 The Big Breakaway

1 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 3 x 4 = 144 lines

