Aintree Lucky 15 tips for Saturday: four horses to back on Grand National day

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

West Balboa 1.20 Aintree

Had a bleak midwinter but showed clear signs of a revival when a close sixth of 11 at Kempton (2m5f, good to soft) four weeks ago; that should have put her spot-on for a repeat bid for this race, which she won in convincing fashion off 6lb lower 12 months ago; handles soft ground, unraced on heavy; commands major respect attempting to make it 3-3 at Aintree.

Caldwell Potter 1.55 Aintree

Siblings include one of today's rivals, former stablemate Brighterdaysahead; successful in Grade 1 contest at Leopardstown (2m, heavy) on final start for Gordon Elliott, then sold for 740,000euros at the Caldwell dispersal sale in February; bred to relish this new trip and he's an exciting prospect for notable new connections; respected.

Falco Blitz 2.30 Aintree

10yo who has been rejuvenated this year and arrives on a hat-trick following commanding wins at Thurles (2m6f, soft) and Limerick (2m7f, soft to heavy; veterans' chase); faces a tougher assignment today but there remains mileage in his mark on his peak 2021 form and he's firmly in calculations.

Mahler Mission 4.00 Aintree

Usually front-runs or races prominently; best known for last year's NH Chase at the Cheltenham Festival (3m6f, soft; has won well on soft to heavy) where he was 4l ahead when falling two out; that left a lingering stamina question but he resumed improvement to be second in the big 3m2f handicap at Newbury in November when last seen; raised 7lb but he's a second-season chaser who may well improve again and makes serious appeal.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

