'Winning a maiden should be a formality' - our expert looks back at the Galway festival eyecatchers

Mayfair

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

4th, 7f two-year-old fillies' maiden, Galway, August 1

It was a pity that the ground came up soft or worse for much of the festival, particularly when trying to assess the two-year-olds, but nothing could hide the promise this unraced Ballydoyle filly showed in the fillies' maiden on Tuesday.

She was back in the field, raced very green and got a reminder past halfway. She was also ill at ease on the track. However, once straightening up, she looked a good deal more straightforward and ran on to good effect inside the last.