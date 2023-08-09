Racing Post logo
'Winning a maiden should be a formality' - our expert looks back at the Galway festival eyecatchers

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

                       

Mayfair
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
4th, 7f two-year-old fillies' maiden, Galway, August 1
It was a pity that the ground came up soft or worse for much of the festival, particularly when trying to assess the two-year-olds, but nothing could hide the promise this unraced Ballydoyle filly showed in the fillies' maiden on Tuesday.

She was back in the field, raced very green and got a reminder past halfway. She was also ill at ease on the track. However, once straightening up, she looked a good deal more straightforward and ran on to good effect inside the last.

Published on 9 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 9 August 2023
