'Winning a maiden should be a formality' - our expert looks back at the Galway festival eyecatchers

Mayfair
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
4th, 7f two-year-old fillies' maiden, Galway, August 1
It was a pity that the ground came up soft or worse for much of the festival, particularly when trying to assess the two-year-olds, but nothing could hide the promise this unraced Ballydoyle filly showed in the fillies' maiden on Tuesday.
She was back in the field, raced very green and got a reminder past halfway. She was also ill at ease on the track. However, once straightening up, she looked a good deal more straightforward and ran on to good effect inside the last.
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Already a subscriber?Log in