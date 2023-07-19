Racing Post logo
'Whichever trip he tries next he looks likely to find plenty of improvement' - our expert marks your card

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

Vespertilio
Trainer: Willie McCreery
3rd, 6f two-year-old maiden, Fairyhouse, July 12

This filly was outpaced in a race in which they went a strong gallop. She did not begin to make up ground until over a furlong out, but inside the last she really began to run on and cut the deficit to less than three lengths at the line. She will have learned a lot. There was a measure of greenness about her performance and there should be improvement to come, especially when she steps up in trip.

She was quite expensive at €320,000 and her pedigree is blessed with plenty of stamina. She could easily be a stakes-class filly in due course.

Beauty Thunder
Ger Lyons
6th, 6f two-year-old maiden, Fairyhouse, July 12

Published on 19 July 2023
