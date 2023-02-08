'There is every chance of being effective over further' - our expert marks your card
Tophill Low
Trainer: Lorna Fowler
6th, 2m maiden hurdle, Punchestown, January 30
This daughter of Walk In The Park was having her third run in this maiden hurdle, having shown a nice bit of ability on her two previous competitive maiden hurdles at Punchestown and Naas.
She didn't show the same level of ability here on the probable figures, racing too keenly through the race. Although she managed to stay in pitching until after the second-last, she failed to get home, and it was a finishing position exacerbated by a tired mistake at the final flight.
She needs to settle better and a more truly run race would suit her. She is probably good enough to persevere with in maiden hurdles, but there is a possibility she might be prepared with a good handicap in mind later in the spring. The best is yet to come from her.
