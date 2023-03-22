'There could be more than one handicap in her' - our expert marks your card
Justin O'HanlonReporter
Mastermacblack
Trainer: Paddy Corkery
3rd, 2m maiden hurdle, Thurles, March 13
Representing the connections of Grade 1-winning novice chaser Master McShee, this six-year-old made his second start here after his defeat in a Clonmel maiden hurdle last month.
The race was dominated by The Gunner Yeats and Feu De Bresil, and Mastermacblack was unable to go with them after racing handily. However, while he might have been expected to empty when the pace began to increase, he managed to stay in touch for longer than that.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 22 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement