'There could be more than one handicap in her' - our expert marks your card



Trainer: Paddy Corkery

3rd, 2m maiden hurdle, Thurles, March 13

Representing the connections of Grade 1-winning novice chaser Master McShee, this six-year-old made his second start here after his defeat in a Clonmel maiden hurdle last month.

The race was dominated by The Gunner Yeats and Feu De Bresil, and Mastermacblack was unable to go with them after racing handily. However, while he might have been expected to empty when the pace began to increase, he managed to stay in touch for longer than that.