'It was certainly a progressive performance' - our expert marks your card



Trainer: Conor O'Dwyer

5th, 2m maiden hurdle, Clonmel, February 16

This was not a particularly strong maiden hurdle, but the stewards took an interest in the running and riding of the seventh home Kitsilano, and a few eyes were also drawn to the performance of Skradin.

The 100-1 shot was held up off the pace, made some headway before the straight and was switched towards some daylight as the winner Captains Nephew was asserting. Without being excessively knocked about, he kept going and ran to the line. It was certainly a progressive performance after he was beaten a long way in a Fairyhouse bumper the previous month.

Cheaply bought at three, he is quite stoutly bred, being a half-brother to a winner over 3m and out of a half-sister to 3m hurdle winner Sraid Na Cathrach. The chances are he will improve for time and for a longer trip.