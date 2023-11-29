Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingDark Horses
premium

'It was a good effort in the circumstances and he looks capable' - Justin O'Hanlon looks for future winners from last week

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

Saffredi
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
6th, 7f two-year-old maiden, Dundalk, November 22

This colt ran an eyecatching race in a contest that looks as though it will produce a few winners.

He was a little slowly away and took a keen tug behind horses before the end of the back straight. He was trapped behind others early in the straight as the race developed, but not long after getting racing room, he began to run on. He was never going to get involved, but the manner in which he passed a number of rivals inside the last furlong was encouraging.

Access premium tipping

View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 November 2023inDark Horses

Last updated 18:00, 29 November 2023

icon
more inDark Horses
more inDark Horses