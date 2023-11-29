'It was a good effort in the circumstances and he looks capable' - Justin O'Hanlon looks for future winners from last week

Saffredi

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

6th, 7f two-year-old maiden, Dundalk, November 22

This colt ran an eyecatching race in a contest that looks as though it will produce a few winners.

He was a little slowly away and took a keen tug behind horses before the end of the back straight. He was trapped behind others early in the straight as the race developed, but not long after getting racing room, he began to run on. He was never going to get involved, but the manner in which he passed a number of rivals inside the last furlong was encouraging.