'Her racecourse debut is awaited with anticipation' - Justin O'Hanlon reports from barrier trials at Dundalk

The second set of Irish Thoroughbred Marketing barrier trials this year were held at Dundalk on Tuesday. They followed the first set at Naas in May after the intended second set at Limerick in June were called off. Numbers were strong and there was a fair amount of quality. Joseph O'Brien was the dominant trainer with 23 of the 67 runners.

Tranquil Steps

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

2f Footstepsinthesand - Pardoven (Clodovil)



She took part in the 6f batch for fillies, run in the second-fastest time. Green and keen quite early, she was restrained off the lead for the first half of the contest, not really making headway until inside the two pole. From a furlong out she began to pick up and finished well to be a close third.

She is a big filly with some filling out to do. She is quite stoutly bred on the dam's side and is probably one for next year, but she looks as though she could be competitive in a maiden over 7f or further.