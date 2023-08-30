Racing Post logo
'He looks sure to improve for this' - our expert casts his eye over last week's action

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

Taraj
Trainer: Dermot Weld
4th, 1m two-year-old maiden, Curragh, August 26

It was an informative week on the juvenile front with the weekend's maidens at the Curragh and Naas potentially of high class. Dermot Weld didn't have much luck with his two-year-olds, but he would have been encouraged by the performance of this newcomer in quite a warm maiden. Held up at the back of the field, Chris Hayes made sure to get plenty of cover. Unfortunately, that led to Taraj being slightly squeezed up as the race began to develop. Once getting daylight though, he began to run on and saw it out well in the final furlong under little more than hands and heels.

By Churchill, he is out of a winner over seven furlongs and is closely related to a couple of stakes winners in Australia. He looks sure to improve for this and his Beresford Stakes entry next month is one that could be utilised.

Published on 30 August 2023
