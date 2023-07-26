'He looks like one that could well show above average improvement' - our expert marks your card

Artful Approach

Trainer: Jack Davison

6th, mile two-year-old maiden, Killarney, July 17

Jack Davison is yet to catch fire this season in terms of winners, but expect that to change as some of the good horses he has introduced in the last few weeks start to flourish. This colt by Mehmas could be in the same league.

In a maiden that looks likely to produce a few winners, he began to make headway from the rear of mid-division from early in the straight and did move into contention, but from over a furlong out he just had a bit of a look around him and was not given a hard time inside the last. It was a sympathetic ride on a horse who was quite green, and he looks like one that could well show above average improvement.