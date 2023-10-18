'He looks a real galloper who will stay well' - Justin O'Hanlon casts his eye over the ones to watch from last week
Window Of Time
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
8th, 7f two-year-old fillies' maiden, Curragh, October 12
This filly wore a hood for her debut in the maiden won impressively by the Paddy Twomey-trained newcomer Porters Place. Slowly into stride, she did recover her place and had plenty of cover towards the far side of the track. While she was unable to quicken up to any great degree, she kept running on and it was encouraging to see her finish the race quite well.
A daughter of Zoffany, some cut in the ground will suit and she has a solid middle-distance pedigree on the dam's side. She is one for next year and could be smart.
