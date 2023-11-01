'He is likely to be well suited by middle distances next season' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's eyecatchers

Lady Doris

Trainer: Donnacha O'Brien

4th, 1m two-year-old maiden, Dundalk, October 27

Two interesting divisions of a mile maiden at Dundalk last Friday, and Donnacha O'Brien introduced a couple of nice types who will have a chance of winning there before the end of the year.

Lady Doris was a 50-1 outsider and, after racing close enough to the pace for most of the race, she just got squeezed up a fraction around a furlong out, but she showed a good attitude after that and ran on well once again inside the last to finish fourth, beaten just over two lengths.