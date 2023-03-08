'He definitely has ability' - our expert marks your card



Trainer: Mark Fahey

6th, 6f maiden, Dundalk, March 3

The sprint maiden for three and upwards at this Dundalk fixture did not look the most enticing of contests but it may well produce one or two more winners than might have been expected.

This gelding was making a belated debut at the age of four but he caught the eye. He was settled in the last three and from there just ran green. He started to cotton on to what was required in the latter stages and came home well under mostly hands and heels without threatening, being beaten just less than nine lengths.

Out of a half-sister to a Stewards' Cup winner, he has winners in his immediate family from 7f to 1m4f and looks as though he might be suited by stepping up to 7f. He definitely has ability.