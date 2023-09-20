'He could well be aimed at a Dundalk maiden over about a mile' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's ones to watch

Balanda

Trainer: Dermot Weld

6th, 7f two-year-old fillies' maiden, Punchestown, September 13

The sole Flat meeting of the season at Punchestown featured a couple of potentially informative maidens, beginning with the fillies' contest won impressively by Frankel newcomer Rising Sign.

This Dermot Weld-trained newcomer caught the eye too. She raced off the pace and from about halfway it was evident that going with the front-runners was a bit of a struggle for her. Having come quite wide into the straight, she didn't have anything like the kitchen sink thrown at her but kept going quite well to finish sixth, beaten just over a dozen lengths.

By Caravaggio, she comes from an Aga Khan family with a mix of speed and stamina. This debut showed she should have no difficulty staying a mile this year, if she is seen out again, with plenty of improvement likely. She could be a decent middle-distance filly next year.