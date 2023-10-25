Racing Post logo
'He can win a similar maiden before the end of the season' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's ones to watch

Strolling
Trainer: Dermot Weld
4th, 1m½f two-year-old fillies maiden, Gowran Park, October 17

It was another informative week for late season two-year-olds, although once again it was a pity that such testing ground prevailed.

This filly made her debut in a Gowran Park maiden that has a chance of producing a few winners. Slowly into stride, she did get back into contention before she just got slightly outpaced early on in the straight. She was quite green, but from over a furlong out she began to stay on and she was strong to the line, beaten just over 11 lengths.

Published on 25 October 2023Last updated 18:00, 25 October 2023
