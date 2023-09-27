Racing Post logo
'He can win a similar maiden before the end of the season' - Justin O'Hanlon with this week's ones to watch

The World's Astage
Trainer: Diego Dias
4th, 7f fillies maiden, Fairyhouse, September 18

This filly made an eyecatching debut in a Fairyhouse maiden where they finished well strung out and the winner Spanish Rose looked useful.

The daughter of Rajj did not have a bad position through the race but when it mattered she raced quite greenly and the penny never really seemed to drop. Nonetheless, she showed a good deal of raw ability and there could be considerable improvement to come.

Published on 27 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 September 2023
