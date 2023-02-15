'He can step up in trip and looks certain to win races' - our expert marks your cards



Trainer: John Murphy

6th, three-year-old race, Dundalk, February 10

This son of Gregorian was one of four newcomers in this conditions event, won by a previous winner in Stormy Entry, and the debutant ran a race of considerable promise.

Not a huge amount went right for him. He raced a bit too keenly for his own good, did not get the clearest of passages when he was going well, and when he was switched towards some daylight he shipped a bump. To run on again inside the final furlong and only get beat two lengths was a solid effort in the circumstances.

He will certainly have learned plenty and it might even be worth dropping him back in trip. He is out of a Danetime mare and there is a lot of speed in his pedigree. He looks a colt of some promise and well capable of winning a maiden.