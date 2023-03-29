Racing Post logo
'A maiden success is not out of the question' - our expert marks your card

author image
Justin O'HanlonReporter

                       

Mister Bo
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
5th, 2m maiden hurdle, Navan, March 20
This son of Getaway was having his third run for Henry de Bromhead in quite a competitive Navan maiden hurdle containing a few exposed types.

He won a bumper for Pat Doyle at Fairyhouse last year and has probably been a bit slower to come to hand than might have been hoped. His two previous runs over hurdles had been underwhelming but this effort was better despite doing a lot of things wrong.

Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 18:35, 29 March 2023
icon
