Chaldean to shuttle to Cambridge Stud in New Zealand for 2024 season

Juddmonte’s newest recruit to the European stallion roster, Chaldean, will shuttle to Cambridge Stud in New Zealand for the 2024 southern hemisphere season.

Juddmonte said on Thursday night that, with international interest in Frankel continuing to grow, they welcomed the opportunity to stand Chaldean at an iconic stud farm and provide southern hemisphere breeders with access to one of Frankel’s most exciting and precocious sons to retire to stud.

Chaldean emulated his sire, becoming only the ninth colt in the last 50 years to complete the Dewhurst-Guineas double, and they are the only father-son duo to complete the Dewhurst-Guineas double..

In 2023, Frankel sired 11 Group 1 winners, 27 Group winners and 42 stakes winners, more than any other stallion worldwide.

From Frankel’s 90 runners in Australia and New Zealand, 25 (28 per cent) are stakes horses, 17 (19 per cent) are stakes winners and 12 (13 per cent) are Group winners.

Such statistics have understandably driven demand in the sales ring, where mares in-foal to Frankel in 2023 were secured for an average of A$807,083 (£417,000/€487,000) for 12 sold.

Simon Mockridge, general manager UK, Juddmonte, said of this decision: “The exceptionally talented, good-looking Chaldean has been immensely popular during his first season at Banstead Manor Stud.

“With the ongoing support for Frankel and his incomparable statistics as they stand, Cambridge Stud have given us the perfect opportunity to send Chaldean to the southern hemisphere, where we feel his precociousness and physical type will appeal.

“We look forward to working with the team at the internationally renowned Cambridge Stud ahead of the southern hemisphere season.”

Henry Plumptre, Cambridge Stud’s chief executive, said: “Cambridge Stud is delighted to secure the services of Chaldean for the New Zealand breeding industry. His pedigree, with a strong emphasis on two- and three-year-old speed, is perfect for our market and racing programme.

“He is a magnificent type, and his conformation will be enthusiastically received by Australasian breeders.”

He added: “Having a signature Group 1 at two, the Dewhurst Stakes, and a three-year-old Classic, the 2,000 Guineas, to his name makes him an extremely attractive prospect. His sire, Frankel, is currently breaking all records as a stallion and the opportunity to secure his best two-year-old was a significant drawcard for us.”

Brendan Lindsay, Cambridge Stud owner, said “Jo [wife] and I are very proud of the Cambridge Stud brand and welcome the opportunity of joining forces with a global brand like Juddmonte.

“We thank Juddmonte and their team for affording us this opportunity. We are excited to be able to offer an exceptional horse like Chaldean to our client base.”

Chaldean will stand for a fee of NZ$35,000 (£16,600/€19,400) and be limited to 120 mares.

