'We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments' - Irish National Stud students reach graduation

It was a memorable moment on Wednesday afternoon for the class of 2024 in the Irish National Stud's Thoroughbred Breeding Management Course, with 28 students joined by family, friends and industry peers for their graduation ceremony.

The students have completed their six-month programme designed to prepare them for careers in the thoroughbred industry. The event began with a formal addresses from Irish National Stud board member Clodagh Kavanagh, delivering a speech on behalf of chairman Dan Flinter and the stud's CEO Cathal Beale.

Grace Hamilton and Tadgh McGuinness delivered a keynote speech on behalf of the class, expressing their gratitude to those that helped them through the course.

Particular recognition was granted to a number of graduates. Tadhg McGuinness received the continuous assessment award, Luke Kevin the best portfolio of sssignments, Kayla Bracken the veterinary exam award and Shane Loughnane the equine business award.

The class of 2024 graduate at the Irish National Stud Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

The INS ‘Jonathan Fitzpatrick Business Internship’ was awarded to Ian Hyland, who will commence his internship with the INS in July, while the Goffs internship was awarded to Orla Hassett. Shane Loughnane was also the recipient of the Irish Field “Blue Hen” Award and was presented with a cheque for €250 and a trophy for his winning article, which will be published the sponsor's newspaper in the coming weeks.

Loughnane was presented with the Gold Medal for high achievement, with Grace Hamilton awarded the Silver Medal.

"Our graduates this year have shown an extraordinary commitment to their studies and the thoroughbred breeding industry," said Anne Channon, the INS education manager. "We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see them contribute to the future of the thoroughbred industry."

Class of 2024: Brady Betlamini (Canada), Luke Bleahen (Ireland), Kayla Bracken (USA), Gwen Browne (Ireland) recipient of the Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship, Mikey Cooke (Ireland), Cillian Cosgrave (Ireland), Luis Ettedgui (Venezuela) recipient of the Gerry Dilger EquineScholarship, Wyatt Goodin (USA), Amber Gray (Australia) recipient of the HTBA Scholarship, Jamie Griffin (New Zealand) recipient of the TBA scholarship, Grace Hamilton (USA) recipient of the Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship, Orla Hassett (Ireland), Ian Hyland (Ireland), Caitlin Jourdan (South Africa) recipient of the South African Scholarship, Paul Kehoe (Ireland), Luke Kevin (Ireland), Shane Loughnane (Ireland) recipient of the Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship, Cathal Mariga (Ireland), Henrique Marquez (Brazil), Eliza McCalmont (UK), Darcy McGrath (Australia), Tadhg McGuinness (Ireland), Mark Moloney (Ireland), Katel Molony (Ireland), Tara Murphy (Ireland), Lola Queck (Germany), Broke Ward (Australia), Alice Wilkinson (New Zealand) recipient of the NZTBA Scholarship

Read next:

'Central to all of it is the thoroughbred' - challenges and opportunities facing the industry discussed at the TBA Bloodstock Conference