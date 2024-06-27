'Central to all of it is the thoroughbred' - challenges and opportunities facing the industry discussed at the TBA Bloodstock Conference

The challenges and opportunities for the future of the bloodstock industry were explored in-depth by speakers, panellists and delegates at the annual TBA Bloodstock Conference at Tattersalls on Tuesday.

Hosted by leading broadcaster and racing journalist, Lydia Hislop, the event saw 200 breeders, owners, enthusiasts and industry professionals convene at Park Paddocks.

The conference was opened by TBA chairman, Philip Newton, who talked about the challenges facing the industry and the need for transformational change to racing’s finances. He also discussed how incentives such as the Great British Bonus were having a positive impact, with further enhancements to the scheme just around the corner.

Richard Phillips, keynote speaker, trainer and founder of National Racehorse Week, enlightened the audience on his own pathway into the industry before outlining the genesis of the National Racehorse Week initiative and its growth.

The morning session also explored other key areas, including the ethics of using horses in sport, and Professor Madeleine Campbell, the independent director of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, gave a speech on how steps can to taken to safeguard the sport by using scientific evidence as the basis for policy.

Hislop was joined for an interactive panel session on why aftercare services and funding are so vital to the industry, with Dr Roly Owers OBE from World Horse Welfare, Philippa Gilmore from Retraining of Racehorses, Dr Ian Cameron from Rossdales and Louise Robson from Thoroughbred Dressage.

Claire Sheppard, TBA chief executive, said: “Once again we were delighted to welcome so many TBA members, industry stakeholders and bloodstock enthusiasts to our annual conference.

"The expert speakers and panellists, combined with the extensive experience and expertise among the delegates themselves, meant we had some thought-provoking discussions on some of the key issues that we are facing as a sector and the chance to hear how other industries and professionals are overcoming similar challenges with new ideas and ways of working. Central to all of it, of course, is the thoroughbred.

"We are very grateful to Lydia for hosting the event for a second year and to the expert speakers and panellists and all of our conference partners for their support of this event.

"A final thanks must go to Tattersalls for providing the venue, allowing us to put on this event. We are already looking forward to next year’s event and will be canvassing the opinions of members and attendees for next year’s programme."

Before the lunch break, guests were visited by former racehorse and dual RoR champion Quadrille, with a live Q&A with Robson in the parade ring.

Bred by the late Queen and now owned by the King, Quadrille was also joined by Joe Grimwade, the TBA's industry recruitment consultant who had foaled him at the Royal Studs in 2007, and Oliver Nash, who looked after him as a yearling.

The first session of the afternoon included a talk from Dr Gemma Pearson on positive and negative reinforcement methods and how they can reduce horse stress levels and keep staff safe.

This was followed by a presentation from Horseracing Industry People Board chairman Neil Hayward, and a panel session with Joe Bradley (National Stud), Eileen Harte (Keith Harte Bloodstock) and Adam Holland (Godolphin Flying Start 2024) which focused on the industry’s people and covered the importance of the required skillsets on stud farms.

The day was concluded with Stephane Bazire from Silverstone on the race to net zero, as well as an update from Sarah Wynn at ADAS in relation to the Stud Farm Carbon Calculator, which was launched in November 2023.

Dr Kanichi Kusano, from the Japanese Racing Authority, held a presentation on the structure of Japanese racing built over a 30-year period, which was then followed by a Q&A with the audience and TBA chairman Newton.

The event also featured a marketplace, with representatives from the day’s partners including Tattersalls Online, Farm & Stable, George Smith Horseboxes, Red Mills, the National Stud, BHA, Dengie, Racing Welfare, RoR, Horse Welfare Board, TB-Ed and Weatherbys.

Videos of each session from the day will shortly be available to watch on TB-Ed, the TBA’s online learning platform.

