Thoroughbid to hold online yearling sale once more

Thoroughbid will stage an online yearling sale in November building on the foundations laid by the company's first such auction which produced two Royal Ascot runners and a debut winner at Thirsk on Wednesday who landed a £5,000 bonus for connections.

The company offers the incentive to any yearling offered in the sale who wins first time out in any International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) member country and Alpha Magic, trained by Mick and David Easterby, went one better than Englemere, who won on her second start.

A son of Ardad, he was offered in the company's first online yearling sale last November by Stittenham Racing and his joint-trainer, David Easterby, was delighted with the win and the bonus.

"We were thrilled, and surprised, that Alpha Magic won first time up at Thirsk, and have to credit Thoroughbid for their £5,000 bonus, which is a fantastic incentive for vendors and buyers alike to get involved in the Online Yearling Sale."

Englemere is a Goken half-sister to Prix Robert Papin winner Family One and to Listed second Modern Family out of a full-sister to the dam of Group 1 winner and sire Lethal Force and a half-sister to the dam of G Force. She was second on debut at Bath before winning at Catterick and Carlisle and then contesting the Queen Mary for George Boughey.

She was one of two graduates of Thoroughbid's online yearling sale to race at the royal meeting; Sensorium has been third in maidens either side of running in the Windsor Castle Stakes for Dylan Cunha.

James Richardson, CEO of Thoroughbid said: "We’re delighted to announce the return of our Online Yearling Sale for 2024. Off the back of last year’s encouraging results, in which two Royal Ascot runners were unearthed, as well as the Easterby debut winner, we are excited to see who goes through our online sales ring come November."

He highlighted the ease of the sales process and the reduced costs associated with online sales as being two of the main positive factors for the platform.

“There was a nice buzz about the sale last year, with bidding coming in from across the world, and we look forward to offering vendors the chance to sell globally without the impact of staff and travel costs," Richardson added.

The sale will take place on November 13, nominations are open now and can be made here.

