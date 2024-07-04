Sumbe sire off the mark as Dark Angel's grandson Golden Horde records his first winner

Commonwealth Cup victor Golden Horde has recorded his first winner as a stallion with the victory of Moorea in the Prix des Amarantes at Aix-les-Bains. Trained by her part-owner Louis Baudron, the chestnut filly was making her second start having finished fourth on her debut at Chantilly in mid-June.

Moorea was sold by Haras d'Auquainville for €15,000 at the physical Flat yearling sale organised by Auctav, the sales company of which Baudron is president, last October.

The May-born filly is the third foal out of Sampaquita, who ran nine times without winning but she has surpassed herself as a broodmare with Moorea her second runner and winner. Her first is a five-year-old Recorder gelding named Pavlodar, who was successful in a handicap at Chepstow last August for Alastair Ralph. Sampaquita's second foal is a three-year-old gelding by Motivator who made €50,000 to Richard Hogan from Lakefield Farm at the Goffs Arkle Sale last month.

By Poet's Voice, Sampaquita is a half-sister to Presvis, who won the Group 1 Dubai Duty Free in 2011 for Luca Cumani, two years after his triumph in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup in Hong Kong. The son of Sakhee was also successful in the Jebel Hatta and the Al Rashidiya Stakes and was placed on three further occasions at the highest level.

Their winning dam Forest Fire was foaled in Sweden and is a Never So Bold daughter of the Scandinavian Listed-placed Mango Sampaquita, who is out of the Norsk Oaks winner and Oslo Cup runner-up Twins Fire.

Moorea's sire Golden Horde is the joint-best son of Diamond Jubilee and July Cup winner Lethal Force on Racing Post Ratings, earning a career high of 117 for his Commonwealth Cup triumph over Kimari. Trained, as was his sire, by Clive Cox, Golden Horde equalled that mark when third to Oxted in the July Cup and when filling that position behind Dream Of Dreams in Haydock's Sprint Cup.

That was a memorable result for the Cloney family of Clara Stud, who bred both Golden Horde and Dream Of Dreams. Through BBA Ireland they bought Entreat at the Tattersalls July Sale of 2016, carrying Golden Horde, from Cheveley Park Stud for 14,000gns.

Golden Horde's half-brother Camille Pissarro selling for 1,250,000gns at Book 1 Credit: Laura Green

The daughter of Pivotal is now the dam of eight winners from nine runners with three of them successful at stakes level; her Dutch Art daughter Dutch Treaty won the Listed Pipalong Stakes and is also part of the Cloney's broodmare band, while Line Of Departure, the year-younger Mehmas half-brother to Golden Horde, claimed the Listed Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury.

Entreat's two-year-old Wootton Bassett colt made 1,250,000gns to MV Magnier and White Birch Farm at Book 1 last October, sold by Clara Stud. Named Camille Pissarro, he won first time out at Navan this season for Aidan O'Brien and was second to Arizona Blaze in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh in May.

By Pivotal, Entreat is a winning half-sister to Producer, who was a Group 2 and Group 3 winner, and their dam River Saint is an Irish River half-sister to the champion and brilliant broodmare Serena's Song, dam of Sophisticat, Grand Reward and Harlington and second dam of Honor Code, and she is also a half-sister to Serena's Sister, the second dam of Rizeena and third dam of Zabeel Prince.

A grandson of Dark Angel, Golden Horde won the Richmond Stakes for Al Mohamediya Racing at two and was second in the Prix Morny and third in the Middle Park to Earthlight on both occasions.

He retired to Sumbe's Haras de Montfort et Preaux for a fee of €10,000 in 2021 and is the sire of three runners in France so far, with the Andre Fabre-trained Tolebi, a homebred for Sumbe's Nurlan Bizakov, third on his debut at Saint-Cloud in May.

More to read from France

'He'll make a great chaser and was definitely the one to buy' - Mambonumberfive heading Pauling's way after €450,000 play

'She has a great pedigree and physique, while I loved her breeze' - €210,000 Too Darn Hot filly stands out at Arqana