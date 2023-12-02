The Bluesman Nicholls-bound after going for £200,000 at Goffs Coral Gold Cup Sale

Fog and freezing temperatures threatened the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday but with contingency plans to hold the Goffs boutique sale of point-to-pointers if the track was forced to concede defeat against winter's might, members of the Goffs team joined Newbury's ground staff in laying the frost covers on Friday night.

Connections of the big race winner Datsalrightgino - sold at the Goffs Arkle Sale by Katie Rudd to Tom Malone, who had to postpone the celebrations until he was finished bidding and buying at the sale - will be delighted Goffs pitched in to help get the race run, as will Denis Murphy and Sam Curling, vendors of the sale-topping lots.

Malone was the buyer of one of the pair; Murphy's imposing son of Crillon named The Bluesman who caught the attention of everyone watching the Dromahane four-year-old maiden in which he made his debut last month. He was third behind Patter Merchant for Murphy who paid €140,000 for the half-brother to Listed Prix Wild Monarch Hurdle winner Fiumicino at the Goffs Land Rover Sale last year, where he was consigned by John Bleahen of Lakefield Farm.

Bidding opened at £100,000 for The Bluesman who is out of a half-sister to Grade 2 Prestbury Juvenile Hurdle winner and Triumph Hurdle runner-up Far West. Adrian Keatley and Malone weren't hanging about as the temperatures dropped below freezing in the dark, with the bidding coming thick and fast. Malone went to £200,000 and Keatley took his phone from his ear, and ended the call, signalling that he had no more ammunition. Malone had prevailed on behalf of Paul Nicholls.

Tom Malone: "We are happy to be going home with him" Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

"He's a lovely animal and ran such an good race in a strong Dromahane maiden, he stayed on extremely well at the end and with his size and scope that's really encouraging," commented the successful bidder. "He's our type of horse.

"He's shown good form and was a six-figure store so he's always had something about him and we are happy to be going home with him."

Gavin Cromwell had a more protracted fight on his hands to secure the other £200,000 lot with persistent bidding for Half Past Tipsy from a number of sources, including Derek O'Connor with the two at one point standing within feet of each other. Cromwell was the last man standing when the hammer came down on the chestnut daughter of Muhtathir, who was consigned by Curling and bred by Walter Connors.

The Waterford vet has a strong history of success with progeny of the late sire of Doctor Dino, having sold Envoi Allen and Qualimita who topped the Goffs Punchestown Sale earlier this year at €500,000.

Cromwell has less experience with Muhtathir's offspring with Half Past Tipsy the first he will train but the trainer of dual Stayers' Hurdle hero Flooring Porter is excited about getting his new purchase back to the yard.

Half Past Tipsy: Quakerstown winner and daughter of Muhtathir sold to Gavin Cromwell for £200,000 at the Goffs Coral Gold Cup Sale Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

"That was hard work," he said after finally securing the winner of a Quakerstown four-year-old mares' maiden a fortnight ago.

Cromwell continued: "She was a very good winner last time out and came well-recommended. She's a lovely individual and from a very good consignor. I've bought her for an existing owner in the yard, we will get her home and see how she is but hopefully we will have her out early in the New Year."

They were two of the 13 horses who sold for six figures in the Newbury winner's enclosure after racing. Jerry McGrath, acting for the Noel Fehily Syndicates team who earlier in the afternoon won the Gerry Feilden with Hansard, went to £170,000 for last weekend's Boulta four-year-old maiden winner Mulinas from the Jonathan Fogarty yard.

The same combination bought wildcard entry Metkayina, by Diamond Boy, for £100,000. The four-year-old filly won a Ludlow bumper on Monday, starting off a successful week for her trainer and consignor Sam Curling, vendor of Half Past Tipsy.

From 21 lots offered, 18 sold for turnover of £2,145,000, an average of £119,167 and median of £110,000.

Inspections took place ahead of the first Goffs Coral Gold Cup Sale Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Goffs UK’s managing director Tim Kent commented: “Say no to a one-horse race. It was on these foundations that we decided to launch our new Coral Gold Cup Sale as we firmly believe that competition is vital for the bloodstock market.

"To come to Newbury after a ten-year absence and deliver this sale has been a wonderful result for Goffs and we would like to thank our loyal vendors who backed this venture with some of their very best horses and were rightly rewarded. As ever, there is always an unknown element to any new venture and we are delighted to have delivered yet another vibrant and lively sale at a top-class race meeting.

“Goffs are the market leaders in offsite sales and we are thrilled to have Newbury back on our sales calendar. The whole team at Newbury racecourse have been fantastic to work with and the venue is superb for these sales so we are excited about a long and fruitful association with the wonderful Coral Gold Cup meeting.”

