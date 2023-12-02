'She was a very special person' - renowned owner and breeder Theresa Marnane dies aged 61

Theresa Marnane, a popular figure in the industry and successful owner and breeder alongside husband and breeze-up consigner Con, has died at the age of 61.

The family's Tipperary-based Bansha House Stables have been hugely successful at the breeze-up sales, with graduates including top-level winners Rio De La Plata, Sands Of Mali, Fleeting Spirit and Amadeus Wolf.

Racing Post Trophy winner Palace Episode and this year's Marble Hill Stakes winner Givemethebeatboys are among the horses to have carried the Marnane's yellow and black silks to Group-race victories. Different League also sported the silks when beating Alpha Centauri in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2017.

Having placed at Group 1 level in the Prix Morny and Cheveley Park Stakes, the filly then sold to MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for 1,500,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale that year.

Paying tribute, Con Marnane said on Saturday: “I met Theresa 43 years ago at Danny O'Connell's, when she was riding out there.

“We've just been overwhelmed by the support of everyone in the racing and breeding industry, the breeze-up consignors, the trainers, owners and jockeys. She was a very special person to so many people. Everyone loved her.”

He added: “There will be a celebration of Theresa's life at Bansha House on Tuesday after mass in our local church at 11am. We would love for as many of her friends to be there as possible and for those who can't we will make details available to follow the service online.”