Sea The Stars rains on Galileo's centenary parade at Longchamp

Sea The Stars rained on his half-brother Galileo's parade in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp on Saturday night as his son Sosie denied Galileo colt Illinois the victory that would have made him the 100th individual Group 1 winner sired by the phenomenon.

Instead it was Group 1 winner number 22 for the Aga Khan Studs sire whose Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe triumph was the crowning glory of a stunning three-year-old season.

Sosie, trained by Andre Fabre for the Wertheimers, was third behind the Lope De Vega pair of Look De Vega and First Look in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last time out.

Stepping up to the mile-and-a-half trip for the first time, he relished the extra distance and earned his first black-type win in some style, with Illinois two lengths adrift in second, a neck ahead of Delius, by Frankel.

A homebred for the Wertheimers, Sosie is the fifth foal out of Sosia, a winning daughter of Shamardal. He is the fourth winner from five runners that the Listed Prix Coronation third has produced and her first Group winner.

Sosia has two Listed-winning daughters; Anasia, by Intello, and Copie, an Iffraaj mare, and she is also the dam of last year's Group 3 Prix Daphnis second Sosino. The four-year-old son of New Approach was bought by Blandford Bloodstock for €50,000 at the Arqana Arc Sale last September.

Her two-year-old son of Camelot has been named Uther and is in training with Christophe Ferland.

Sosia hails from an outstanding German family; she is a half-sister to Sea The Stars' Group 3 Prix du Prince d'Orange winner Soudania and to the Group 1 Premio Lydia Tesio winner Sortilege, who is the dam of Group 3 Premio Guido e Alessandro Berardelli winner Sirjan and second dam of the Group 3 winner and last year's Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden third Straight, both of whom are sons of Zarak.

Second dam Sahel is a winning daughter of Monsun and the Old Vic mare Sacarina, which means she is a full-sister to Group 1 and Classic winners Samum, Schiaparelli and Salve Regina. Sahel is also a full-sister to the unraced Sanwa, dam of Sea The Stars' first-crop Deutsches Derby winner and Lanwades Stud sire Sea The Moon.

Dalakhani's Group 1 Grosser Preis von Bayern winner Seimos is out of Sasuela, a Dashing Blade half-sister to Samum et al.

More to read:

Stream flows to July Cup success for Redpender Stud and Gleneagles

An Irishman, Scotsman and a sales correspondent walk out of Tattersalls and into a bar…