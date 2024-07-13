Stream flows to July Cup success for Redpender Stud and Gleneagles

Mill Stream carried the famous green, yellow and red silks of Peter Harris to glory in the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday afternoon to become the fourth individual Group 1 winner for Gleneagles, just six days after the 2,000 Guineas winner's son Palladium won the Deutsches Derby.

Four-year-old colt Mill Stream, successful in the Group 2 Duke of York Stakes earlier this season and third to Khaadem and Swingalong at Royal Ascot last month, was bred by Jimmy Murphy and his family at their Redpender Stud in County Kilkenny.

He is the second foal out of Swirral Edge, a winning Hellvelyn half-sister to Fashion Queen, by Aqlaam, who won the Listed Westow Stakes for David O'Meara and Clipper Logistics.

Steve Parkin's operation also owns Mill Stream's older half-brother Asymmetric, a son of Showcasing who embarked on his stud career this year. The five-year-old won the Group 2 Richmond Stakes and was placed at that level at the July meeting of 2021 in the July Stakes. He was also third in that year's Prix Morny when trained by Alan King.

Transferred Stateside he was second in the Listed Paradise Creek Stakes, but returned to Europe as a four-year-old and ran against Mill Stream last season in the Group 3 Prix de Meautry, which his younger half-brother won.

Jimmy Murphy (left) bred July Cup winner Mill Stream Credit: www.healyracing.ie

Asymmetric was successful in the Listed Prix du Cercle and third in the Group 3 Prix du Petit Couvert.

Mill Stream was sold by the Murphy family to Stroud Coleman for 350,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale and sent into training with Jane Chapple-Hyam, by Harris, whose previous stars include Primo Valentino. The Middle Park Stakes winner was bred and trained by Harris.

His latest Newmarket Group 1 hero is now the winner of five of his 14 career starts, four of them in black-type company.

Swirral Edge has a two-year-old Mehmas colt who made 390,000gns to Federico Barberini at Book 2 last year and has been named Tasalla. She was covered by Minzaal last year.

It has been a stunning six days for Mill Stream's sire Gleneagles, who has doubled his Group 1 tally and in the process demonstrated the versatility of his progeny, which include the Derby runner-up and Irish Derby third Ambiente Friendly.

By Galileo, the 2,000 Guineas, Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner, who also won the Group 1 National Stakes and was first past the post in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, is a full-brother to Group 1 winners Happily, Marvellous and Joan Of Arc and to the Group 1-placed Taj Mahal, Coolmore, Toy and Vatican City.

Now the sire of 24 individual Group winners and 36 stakes winners, Gleneagles is out of You'resothrilling, who won the Group 2 Cherry Hinton Stakes at Newmarket's July meeting and is a Storm Cat full-sister to the Iron Horse and brilliant sire Giant's Causeway.

His latest Group 1 winner is inbred 2 x 4 to the full-siblings You'resothrilling and Giant's Causeway as Swirral Edge's dam Pizzarra is a daughter of Shamardal.

Gleneagles has just 19 registered two-year-olds and 75 yearlings.

