‘You can only dream of this kind of result’ - plan B pays off as Prince Of Lir filly brings 130,000gns

The sale of the Prince Of Lir filly out of Barqeyya during the early stages of the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale was a real family affair for Tom and Clodagh Hassett of Monksland Stables, with the 130,000gns youngster bred by the couple’s children Maebh, Orla and Richie under the banner of Trio Bloodstock.

The filly, a half-sister to Listed scorer Royal Address and the Listed-placed Yahsat, was reportedly extremely busy during inspections, but when asked if the family had expected anything like the six-figure sum, Orla, 22, replied: “Not at all, it was a dream! You can only dream of this kind of result.”

Tom explained that he had purchased Barqeyya for just 16,000gns at the July Sale in 2016, when the daughter of Shamardal was offered by Shadwell in foal to Helmet. Her first four foals are registered as being bred by Tom Hassett, but he has since transferred ownership to his children.

The 21-year-old Maebh was on hand to join in with celebrations, while Richie, 19, was on leading up duty when the filly went through the ring.

“We’re getting nothing out of this sale, only paying the bills!” joked Tom. “I’m delighted for them though because they’ve had some bad days selling too. She’s been a lucky mare because she’s bred two black-type Dandy Man fillies as well.”

The mare has struck up a fruitful association with the stallions at Joe Foley’s Ballyhane Stud as Royal Address and Yahsat are both daughters of Dandy Man, while this filly is a full-sister to four-time winner Straits Of Moyle.

Prince Of Lir stood at just €3,500 in the the season this filly was conceived, although Orla explained the son of Kodiac hadn’t been the original mating plan.

She said: “We were supposed to go to a different stallion but that didn’t work out, so this was plan B. It’s worked out though. Joe Foley has bought a lot of horses off us down the years so we’re very grateful for him too.”

Prince Of Lir, who has relocated to Bishan Stud in India, has enjoyed a purple patch of late as his son Live In The Dream provided a shock result in the Nunthorpe Stakes. The Hassetts previously owned the Group 1-winning sprinter's dam, Approaching Autumn, before she was sold to Live In The Dream’s breeder Lorna Doyle.

“We didn’t win that day, but at least we’ve had a winner today,” said Orla.

The six-figure filly was knocked down to breeze-up consignor and rookie trainer Diego Dias, who signed alongside Robson Aguiar. The latter has already enjoyed success with the sire having pinhooked Norfolk Stakes scorer The Lir Jet at just £8,000.

“She’ll probably go racing,” said Dias. “She’s for Robson Aguiar and myself. She walks well, she’s a nice filly and has a good mind. We looked at her a couple of times and all the shows were the same. She put her head down and walked like a racehorse.

"Robson has been lucky with Prince Of Lir before, so he likes the sire.”

