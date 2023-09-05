'Privileged to be standing a champion like him' - Native Trail to start at Kildangan Stud for 2024

Darley has announced that champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail will stand at Kildangan Stud in Ireland for his first covering season in 2024.

The son of Oasis Dream was bred by Haras d'Haspel and sold to Godolphin for 210,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale when offered by Oak Tree Farm. Also a graduate of Arqana's December Sale and Tattersalls Book 1, the colt went on an unbeaten four-race run as a juvenile in 2021, striking by four lengths on debut at Sandown before landing the Superlative Stakes on his next start.

He duly added two Group 1s to his name in the National and Dewhurst Stakes to be crowned that year's European champion juvenile.

At three, the Charlie Appleby-trained runner struck in the Craven Stakes on his first start. He then was a three-quarter length second to stablemate Coroebus in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket before winning the Irish equivalent on his next start. He was also a close-up third to Prix du Jockey Club winner Vadeni and multiple Group 1 hero Mishriff in the Eclipse at Sandown.

Native Trail: champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner for Godolphin Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He retired this summer after two starts, having also run against Baaeed in last year's Juddmonte International. He won six times for prize-money of just over £1 million.

The imposing colt hails from a top Juddmonte family. His dam, the unraced Observatory mare Needleleaf, is a sister to Haydock Sprint Cup winner African Rose - the dam of Frankel's first Group scorer Fair Eva - and to French Group 3 winner and Prix Marcel Boussac second Helleborine, the dam of Coventry Stakes winner and leading first-season sire Calyx. Needleleaf is out of the Group-placed New Orchid, a Quest For Music half-sister to Dewhurst victor Distant Music.

Sam Bullard, Darley's director of stallions, said: "He never failed to take the eye, and when you watch those big wins of his, across two demanding seasons, it's very impressive! We're privileged to be standing a champion like him at Kildangan Stud.

"It's a while since our first champion two-year-old who went on to win a Classic retired to stud at Kildangan: that horse was Shamardal, and who's to say Native Trail won't do just as well?"

A fee will be announced in due course.

