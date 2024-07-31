'We worked with breeders to deliver a more concise catalogue despite being offered more yearlings' - Orby Book 2 entries

The catalogue for Goffs Orby Book 2 is now available online and features 480 yearlings to be offered on October 3-4.

All entries are eligible for next season’s Goffs Two Million Series, which carries a minimum prize fund of €2,000,000 exclusive to Orby Book 1 and Book 2 graduates. Along with the Goffs Million race of €1,000,000, as part of the Two Million Series all Orby Book 2 yearlings can also qualify for the Goffs One Million Bonus Race Series which will see €1,000,000 worth of €50,000 bonuses paid to the winners of 20 juvenile races in Ireland and the UK – double the number of 2024.

The bonuses will be attached to two-year-old contests at a variety of racecourses, over varying distances, and will include fillies only races, median auction races and maidens for yearlings bought at auction in a variety of price brackets, designed to ensure a balanced chance to compete for all Orby yearlings.

The Orby Book 2 sire profile includes Australia, Blue Point, Calyx, Camelot, Dark Angel, Earthlight, Gleneagles, Hello Youmzain, Mehmas, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, Showcasing, Starspangledbanner, Teofilo, Too Darn Hot and more.

Among the highlights are:

Lot 716 Sottsass half-brother to Listed winner Dancing Tango

Lot 721 Kodi Bear colt out of Listed winner and Group 3-placed Duchess Of Foxland

Lot 723 New Bay half-brother to Group 2 winner Ebiyza and stakes-placed Ebayya and Ebeyina

Lot 751 Kodi Bear filly out of Group 3 winner Flowers Of Spring

Lot 752 Phoenix Of Spain filly out of Group 3 winner and champion two-year-old filly in Italy, Fly On The Night

Lot 793 Mehmas half-sister to Group 3 winner Orglandes

Lot 818 Advertise half-sister to Group 2 winner Beacon and Listed winner Illykato

Lot 833 Starman half-brother to Group 3 winner and Group 1-placed Hamza

Lot 853 Mohaather half-brother to Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Red Tea

Lot 903 Ghaiyyath filly out of Group 3 winner Obama Rule. Half-sister to Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Insinuendo

Lot 906 Supremacy half-sister to Group 3 and Listed winner Power Under Me

Lot 929 Starman half-brother to Group 3 winner Hurricane Ivor

Lot 936 Dandy Man colt out of Group 3 winner Remember Alexander

Lot 940 Supremacy half-sister to Group 3-placed Boston Rocker; family of San Donato

Lot 966 Invincible Army half-sister to Group 2 winner Aamade and Group 3 winner Nakuti

Lot 982 Kodi Bear half-brother to Listed winner and Group 3-placed Hellsing

Lot 993 Recoletos own-brother to Listed winner Antifona

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: “Ireland’s national yearling sales week concludes with two days of Orby Book 2 and we are delighted to present a catalogue that looks set to provide even more of the quality and value that buyers have come to expect.

“As with Orby Book 1 we have listened to feedback and taken prevailing market conditions into account. The result is that we worked with breeders to deliver a more concise catalogue this year despite being offered more yearlings.

“A consistently strong source of two-year-old winners in Ireland and the UK, as well as international success that included stakes winners in the US, UK and France this season, the increased opportunities to win in the Goffs Two Million Series and in particular the €50,000 bonuses make Orby Book 2 simply unmissable.

“We will be meeting new and existing clients on our many market visits across the UK, Europe and the US over the next two months and, together with Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, look forward to welcoming the world to Kildare Paddocks on the first week of October.”

Read this next:

'A catalogue of significantly stronger quality' - siblings to top-flight winners feature among Goffs Orby Book 1