'We knew we’d have to pay a bit' - €190,000 Zarak colt leads the way on second day of Arqana

After the histrionics of Saturday night, trade returned to a more routine level during a solid second session at the Arqana Breeding Stock Sale on Sunday. The market was led by the Zarak foal bought by Morten Buskop for €190,000.

Consigned by Haras de Montaigu, the colt is out of the Sea The Stars mare Brodie, a half-sister to the Group 3-winning Bauer. The page goes back to the likes of Capri and Commissioning. The colt is from the fifth crop of Haras de Bonneval’s Zarak, meaning he was bred at a fee of €25,000. The son of Dubawi and Zarkava will stand 2024 at €60,000.

After a protracted bidding duel, Buskop said: “My client is a very stubborn man when he decides he wants a horse! We like the Zaraks and we thought there was a lot of Dubawi about this horse. The page is nice and the Zarak-Sea The Stars cross should do the job, and we liked that there’s some Linamix further back in the pedigree too.

"No plans have been decided yet but for now he will go to Haras de Bourgeauville to grow and get stronger.”

Only one runner bred on the Zarak-Sea The Stars cross appears on the Racing Post database, but it is a significant one as the two-year-old Zaphod made an impressive winning debut at Tipperary for John O’Donoghue before finishing third to Grosvenor Square in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes.

Morten Buskop: "He’s a good individual and bred on a good cross so we knew we’d have to pay a bit" Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

“He’s been bought for a long-lasting client who likes to buy foals then make his mind up later whether he will race or resell as a yearling,” continued Buskop.

“We thought he would be expensive because he vetted really well. We had two vets look at him, one from Scandinavia who assessed the x-rays and the scope, and another who was on the ground. He’s a good individual and bred on a good cross so we knew we’d have to pay a bit.”

Barely a sale goes by without a big result for the progeny of Havana Grey and that trend continued in Deauville when Endo Botti’s Royal Grey was knocked down to Ghislain Bozo of Meridian International at €135,000.

The two-year-old won three races in Italy, most notably the Listed Premio Eupili at San Siro in October.

“She’s going to be trained by Nicolas Clement,” said Bozo. “She’s a very nice filly with good form. The stallion needs no introduction and this filly has a solid page. She has a lot going for her.

"We’ll give her a break for a month then she will go back into training and hopefully take in a Listed win in France. She’s for a partnership between a client of Nicolas Clement’s and Ballylinch Stud.”

Royal Grey: stakes-winning daughter of Havana Grey heads the way of Meridian International for €135,000 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Royal Grey’s pedigree has improved in tandem with her race record as she is out of the Lowther Stakes scorer Infamous Angel, dam of Alpine Dream, who in turn bred Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes winner Poptronic. That Group 1-winning daughter of Nathaniel sold to an online bidder signing as Sanctuary Lodge at 1,400,000gns during the Sceptre Sessions at Tattersalls.

Bozo also shared his assessment of Whitsbury Manor Stud’s sire sensation Havana Grey.

“He’s a lovely stallion and looks like he could be the next Wootton Bassett,” he said. “He stamps his stock well and they all seem to have a good temperament and are keen to do it on the track. I’ve been very impressed by him.”

Royal Grey was bred in Britain by Glebe Farm Stud and sold to Antonino Caracciolo for £45,000 at the Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale.

Earlier in the day Meridian International signed for another lot who will be owned by a different partnership involving Ballylinch, with the Waldgeist filly out of Bianca De Medici bringing €115,000.

Haras du Hoguenet's Waldgeist half-sister to Criterium International second Alcantor sells to Meridian International for €115,000 Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

The youngster is a sibling to six winners, most notably German Group 2 scorer Boscaccio, who now stands at Knockhouse Stud, and the high-class Alcantor, a clear-cut winner of the Group 3 Prix Thomas Bryon and runner-up to Sunway in the Group 1 Criterium International.

The first six-figure lot was sourced in conjunction with Group 1-winning rider Ronan Whelan as Marc Antoine Berghgracht signed at €110,000 for JK Thoroughbreds’ St Mark’s Basilica colt. The youngster is out of Rufoof, a winning Zamindar half-sister to Muhaarar.

“We spoke to Ronan Whelan, who told us that he loved this colt,” said Berghgracht. “He comes from a beautiful family and he is by a very promising stallion. He's taking him back to Ireland and they're going to give him some time, but he’s been bought for resale.”

The Arqana Breeding Stock Sale continues on Monday at 11am local time (10am GMT).

