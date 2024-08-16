Tylicki and Kinirons strike for Listed scorer Lips Freedom at BBAG Online

Lips Freedom made some minor racing headlines in two consecutive days as he topped the fourth BBAG August Online Auction at a price of €43,000.

In Italy on Wednesday, the four-year-old son of Free Eagle had won the Listed Premio Merano for the second year in a row, for trainer Andreas Suborics and the Lintec stable.

Also Group placed, the middle-distance performer was knocked down to agent Freddy Tylicki and trainer Andrew Kinirons.

Edmund Eitel invested €18,000 for Backes, who placed several times in the BBAG auction races and is expected to remain with Markus Klug.

In a minute-long bidding duel for lot 24, Lotterbov, Greg Wroblewski emerged as the winner with a bid of €16,500.

Organisers reported a total of 24 horses to have sold for €187,000, at an average price was €7,792. The next BBAG auction, the keynote yearling sale, will take place on Friday, August 30 in Iffezheim.

