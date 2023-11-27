Harry Potter, John Wayne, a couple of exciting Arqana acquisitions plus a Monaco in Deauville - my week at the sales

Monday, November 20

The return to Deauville for the Arqana Vente d’Automne was an exciting prospect. After a successful visit in the summer when I bought two horses, a Doctor Dino two-year-old store and an Almanzor gelding off the Flat, I was positive that more business could be done.

The 2am start to drive from my house in Leicester to the Eurotunnel and then on to Deauville was something that didn’t fill me with excitement, however I was lucky I had my mother with me to come to Deauville for the first time to drive so I could get some much-needed sleep after a shift on Sky Sports the day before. Aren’t mothers the best?