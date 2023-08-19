Racing Post logo
Sales reports

'They wanted to get a taste of this sale' - what they said about other six-figure lots from Arqana

Arqana's inspections took place in blazing sunlight on Saturday
Arqana's inspections took place in blazing sunlight on SaturdayCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

Lot 136

Pedigree: B f Sea The Stars - Anaita (Dubawi)

Consignor: Ecurie des Monceaux

Buyer: David Redvers

Price: €410,000

"She's by one of the most exciting stallions in the world with a beautiful pedigree. She's been bought by Sheikh Fahad who took a real shine to her and she's exactly what he's trying to get his hands on - long-term prospects who could be potential Classic horses and eventually end up in the broodmare band. She's just one of those lovely fillies who is rare to come by.

"She'll come back to us to be broken in and given plenty of time and then we'll have a big meeting around November time about where she'll go. Possibly she'll come back to France, possibly she'll be trained in Britain."

Ecurie des Monceaux's Sea The Stars filly out of winning Dubawi mare Anaita ultimately heads the way of David Redvers
Ecurie des Monceaux's Sea The Stars filly out of winning Dubawi mare Anaita ultimately heads the way of David RedversCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

Lot 151

Pedigree: B f Churchill - Balankiya (Darshaan)

Consignor: Camas Park Stud

Buyer: Ben Gowans

Price: €340,000

"She'll go back to the US, this is our first time over here buying, and she's been bought for a man called Mark Grier. They're very interested in European racing and pedigrees, the plan was to come over here with his son Jack who is passionate about racing and just graduated from Georgetown. 

"Jack's going to come and work over here next summer, so they're an international family and they wanted to get a taste of this sale."

Arqana's logo glistens in the Deauville sunshine
Arqana's logo glistens in the Deauville sunshineCredit: Zuzanna Lupa

Lot 170

Pedigree: B f Siyouni - Celenza (Dansili)

Consignor: Haras de la Perelle 

Buyer: Al Shaqab Racing

Price: €400,000

Benoit Jeffroy said: "She's a lovely filly by Siyouni, we like the sire and it's a great family that's very active. Sheikh Joaan wanted to go into this line, so we bought her. We paid a lot of money but she's nice."

Lot 173

Pedigree: B c Lope De Vega - Chartreuse (Lawman)

Consignor: Ballylinch Stud 

Buyer: Amanda Skiffington 

Price: €340,000

"He’s a lovely horse. We bought a Lope De Vega colt from Ballylinch two years ago [Oviedo] and he’s a pretty good horse. Fiona [Carmichael] buys four or five yearlings a year so we’ll take a decision about where he goes later."

Lope De Vega:
Lope De Vega: Ballylinch sire in demand at ArqanaCredit: Patrick McCann

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 19 August 2023Last updated 21:51, 19 August 2023
icon
