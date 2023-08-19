'He's a very strong, tough-looking horse' - Doyle taken by Golden Horde's sole offering at Arqana

There was only one lot by Sumbe's first-season sire and Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde in the August Sale catalogue, but renowned judge Ross Doyle was sufficiently bowled over by the colt's presence to secure him for €80,000.

The chestnut son of Lethal Force bares more than a passing resemblance to his dam's sire, the much-missed Pivotal, and if he can pass on talent like the Cheveley Park maestro then he will be doing rather well.

Sumbe's resident, the highest-rated performer by Lethal Force on Racing Post Ratings and official ratings, has been strongly supported at Montfort et Preaux since his retirement to the stud in 2021.

Among his debut book was the dam of this colt, Nurlan Bizakov's homebred Qamka, a Mastercraftsman mare who won twice for Richard Hannon.

She is out of a Listed winner and related to no fewer than five black-type winners or performers, including Australian Group 2 scorer Au Revoir and Bizakov's Listed-winning Frankel mare Qazyna. Further back in the page is Queen Mary Stakes winner Pushy, Fred Darling Stakes scorer Bluebook and Duke of York Stakes winner Glass Office.

Doyle said of Qamka's offspring: "He's the first I've seen by the sire. I was taken by the physical, he's the type of horse we like to buy for the Hannon team.

"He's a very strong, tough-looking horse who is very well balanced and quite mature-looking. He seems to have a great attitude and his dam was rated quite highly - in the 90s."

Aside from his all-age talents for Clive Cox and Al Mohamediya Racing, Golden Horde showed plenty of precocity, winning in June of his juvenile year before running fifth in the Coventry and winning the Group 2 Richmond Stakes.

He was also a fine third third to Earthlight in the Prix Morny and second to the same first-season sire rival in the Middle Park Stakes.

Golden Horde on his way to Commonwealth Cup success in 2020 Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is this level of maturity at two that has appeared to be passed on from father to son.

Doyle added: "It's probably a bit of a gamble with a first-season sire, but Golden Horde was a very quick horse himself and this guy looks like he should be strong and quick."

On trade during the opening session, Doyle remarked on how strong it was, with Sheikh Mohammed and John Magnier among the big guns in attendance.

"The market is slightly patchy, but very strong - as it should be," he said. "There's lots of international buyers here, which is great to see."

