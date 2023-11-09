'The owner was very keen on him' - Kodiac colt tops ThoroughBid Online Yearling Sale at £30,000

A Kodiac colt from the family of champion sprinter The Tin Man and Group 2 winner Deacon Blues topped Thoroughbid's first Online Yearling Sale when making £30,000 to Craig Lidster.

Offered by Court House Farm, the youngster is out of Bahamian Bounty's unraced Voom Voom, a half-sister to James Fanshawe's leading sprinters.

Of the 35 lots, which included yearlings by New Bay, Gleneagles and Farhh, 33 were sold for a clearance rate of 94 per cent. All horses sold now qualify for the £5,000 Every 1’s A Winner Bonus, which will be awarded to the connections of any debut-winning graduates on the Flat aged two or three in any IHRB jurisdiction.

Lidster said: “He’s a strong-looking colt and, having watched the video and seen the pictures, we thought ‘this is a nice looking colt’. He’s nicely related, and the owner was very keen on him prior to the auction.

Craig Lidster: buyer of the sale-topping Kodiac colt

"ThoroughBid is simple and easy to use and we’re very keen on it. It’s handy being able to bid from the office! It’s a nice system going forward and I will certainly look to use ThoroughBid again in the future for both buying and selling."

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, added: “As the first UK-based auction house to hold an online-only yearling sale, it was fantastic for it to be so well-subscribed sale, seeing some competitive bidding.

“The Online Yearling Sale’s catalogue was well-populated with 35 lots going under the online hammer and plenty of nice pages among them. The £5,000 Every 1’s A Winner Bonus has proved to be a great incentive for both buyers and consignors alike, and we are delighted to have been so well supported by the likes of Mickley Stud and Mick and David Easterby.

“We wish all new connections the very best with their new yearlings and hope to see some bonus winners in the next couple of seasons.”

