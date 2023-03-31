Revealed: tasty-looking initial entries for Goffs UK Aintree Sale on first day of Grand National meeting

The first release of 15 entries for the 2023 Goffs UK Aintree Sale, which will be held at Aintree racecourse’s Randox Grand National meeting on Thursday, April 13, are now available to view online.

The Aintree Sale's five editions to date have produced five top-level winners, headlined by Grade 1 scorers at the Cheltenham Festival and Aintree Grand National meeting.

Goffs point-to-point graduates have continued to fly the flag this season, with the likes of superstar Constitution Hill, Honeysuckle, Jonbon and Ahoy Senor all making headlines.

The initial entries are:

Worldwide Fury (4yo g by Jukebox Jury): impressive winner of his debut point-to-point for Donnchadh Doyle at Portrush. He is a half-brother to the Grade 1 winner Fury Road

Tough Approach (4yo g by Milan): second to Worldwide Fury on his debut for Warren Ewing

San Frandisco (4yo g by Jukebox Jury): four-length winner of his most recent point-to-point for Michael Goff at Monksgrange

Jasmin De Cotte (4yo g by Estejo): second to San Frandisco on his debut for Denis Murphy

Just Gino (4yo g by It’s Gino): winner of his debut point-to-point for Robert James at Lisronagh

Fortified Fortune (4yo g by Soldier Of Fortune): a head second on his debut for Ellen Doyle at Liscarroll

Diamonds For Luck (4yo g by Diamond Boy): fell at the last when leading the field in his most recent point-to-point for Michael Kennedy at Ballynoe

Walk On Quest (4yo g by Walk In The Park): a close second on his debut for Denis Murphy at Loughrea

Ballybough Alne (4yo m by Milan): winner of her debut point-to-point for Ian McCarthy at Monksgrange

Dromlac Jury (4yo m by Jukebox Jury): fell at the last when contesting the lead with Ballybough Aine for Denis Murphy at Monksgrange

Ask Brewster (4yo g by Ask): winner of his debut point-to-point for Bradley Gibbs at Maisemore Park

Illico De Cotte (5yo g by Kitkou): 12-length winner on his debut for Donnchadh Doyle at Ballynoe

Incognito Fatal (5yo g by Network): winner on his debut for Donnchadh Doyle at Lingstown

Garde La Peche (5yo m by Kapgarde): 12-length winner on her debut for Joseph Ryan at Durrow

Nene River (5yo g by Westerner): seven-length winner of his most recent point-to-point for Tom Ellis at Brafield-On-The-Green

