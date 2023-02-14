Rahinston Stud swoops for Camelot nomination as Coolmore donation raises €62,000 for earthquake charities at Arqana

Rahinston Stud won out at €62,000 at the end of a charity auction for a nomination to Camelot at Arqana on Tuesday, with Coolmore donating all proceeds to funds supporting the humanitarian aid effort in earthquake-struck areas of Turkey and Syria.

"I've bought for a client of the farm, an owner-breeder who wants to breed the nomination to race if all goes well," said Rahinston's Harry Fowler.

"We're delighted to support such a worthy charity, especially one that is at the forefront of all our minds. When the opportunity arose for such a lovely stallion and such a good cause, we felt we should support this very generous offer from Coolmore. It's also great of Arqana to facilitate the sale.

"A stallion like Camelot is not easy to get into; he's a beautiful horse and has a phenomenal record."

Lorna and Harry Fowler of Rahinston Stud Credit: Tattersalls Ireland

Fowler added: "We've an idea which mare we will send to him but we're not 100 per cent sure, let's see how they all foal. But the progeny will be kept to race."

Camelot is the sire of ten individual Group 1 winners and enjoyed another stellar year in 2022, with Luxembourg victorious in the Irish Champion Stakes and Sammarco landing the Deutsches Derby and the Grosser Dallmayr Preis.

The nomination was offered as lot 70 during the opening session of Arqana's February Mixed Sale in Deauville, with the proceeds going to the International Committee for the Red Cross.

The death toll following last Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake has risen to almost 32,000 in Turkey, while the official figure in Syria is more than 5,700.

Read more