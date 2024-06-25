McGrath snaps up triple winner from Mullins for £27,000 - but connections also see value in Pertemps type

All three horses consigned by Willie Mullins have sold at ThoroughBid’s June Sale on Tuesday, with What Path topping the online auction for buyer Jerry McGrath at £27,000.

The seven-year-old son of Coastal Path has been noted by the trainer’s son and assistant Patrick [Mullins] as one to watch over fences for his new connections, while stablemates We’llhavewan (£11,000) and Cadoudal Saint (£9,000) also sold.

Patrick Mullins said: “We were delighted to get all horses sold today, particularly at prices that I should think both vendors and buyers would be happy with.

"What Path has a lot of potential going forward as a chaser, while Cadoudal Saint has youth on his side and could win plenty of races, but I think We’llhavewan might be the best value buy.

"He’s the sort of horse who could easily be competitive in some of those valuable staying chases and maybe get to Cheltenham as a Pertemps horse.”

From the last two sales, Closutton has successfully sold seven horses with ThoroughBid, whose chief executive James Richardson said: “We’re pleased to have sold a further three horses for the Mullins team. Their horses often prove popular for people looking for a good calibre of horse-in-training, while Willie and Patrick seem happy with how easy it is to sell online.

“As has been the case with previous Mullins horses to have gone through our online ring, these three can hopefully do a good job for their new connections.”

He added: “We saw a really good flurry of bidding from across the globe today, with bidders tuning in from the United States, Asia and all across Europe, and look forward to offering another interesting catalogue for our July Sale on Wednesday 31st, for which entries are now open.”

The June Sale concluded with a 50 per cent clearance race, and full results are here.

