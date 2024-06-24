'He was very much part of the family' - Coolmore's Tale Of The Cat dies aged 30

Coolmore America has announced the death of Ashford Stud's elder statesman Tale Of The Cat at the age of 30 due to the infirmities of old age.

The son of Storm Cat was bred in Kentucky by Indian Creek, Philip Freedman and Hugo Lascelles and went on to land the Grade 2 King's Bishop Stakes at Saratoga in 1997 for trainer John Forbes and owners Phantom House.

He was also second in the Grade 1 Whitney Handicap and twice third in the Grade 1 Vosburgh Stakes.

He was retired to Ashford for the 1999 breeding season and went on to sire more than 100 stakes winners worldwide. They include three-time Eclipse Award winner Gio Ponti, Breeders' Cup Distaff winner Stopchargingmaria, and fellow US top-flight winners Lion Heart and Tale Of Ekati.

As a broodmare sire, Tale Of The Cat's achievements include the likes of Group or Grade 1 winners Amazing Maria, Dortmund and It's Tricky, plus Queen Mary Stakes winner Ceiling Kitty.

Stud manager Dermot Ryan, quoted on Coolmore's website, said: "Tale Of The Cat was a brilliant servant, he was a wonderful stallion and has turned into a very good broodmare sire; he was a great horse to get a young mare off to a good start.

"Tale Of The Cat has been at Ashford for 25 years, so was very much part of the family, he was a great character who was loved by all and I would like to thank Richard Barry and all of his staff past and present who cared for him over the years, both during his stud career and during his retirement."