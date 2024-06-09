Kingman filly out of Laurens among initial entries for Goffs London Sale

A two-year-old Kingman filly out of superstar mare Laurens features among the initial entries for the Goffs London Sale a week on Monday.

This is the second foal from Siyouni mare Laurens, winner of the Prix de Diane among multiple Group 1 races. Her owner, John Dance, remains the subject of a major criminal investigation for fraud and money laundering and his racing assets are being slowly dispersed.

Three other two-year-olds who have raced and are being aimed for Royal Ascot will come on the market at the event held in association with Privat 3 Money at Kensington Palace Gardens.

They're headed by Adrian Keatley's recent Listed Prix la Fleche winner Francisco's Piece, who has the Coventry Stakes and Norfolk as options, George Boughey's debut Leicester scorer Pentle Bay (Chesham) and Rock Hunter, the National Stakes runner-up from the Amy Murphy stable (Norfolk/Windsor Castle).

Queues Likely, runner-up in the German 1,000 Guineas for Stan Moore and a target for the Sandringham Stakes, has been revealed as an initial member of the catalogue along with the Dermot Weld-trained Taraj, who is likely to be aimed for the Hampton Court Stakes after being placed behind Los Angeles in the Leopardstown Derby Trial.

Airman (Palace of Holyroodhouse), Alaskan Gold (Jersey), Bergamasco (Britannia), Mina Rashid (King George V Stakes/Queen’s Vase), Take Me To Church (Jersey Stakes) and General Assembly are other smart three-year-olds lured to the auction, which will also offer a breeding right to Phoenix Of Spain.

Goffs reports there are discussions under way about other horses in training in France, the UK and Ireland, as well as further breeding rights. The full catalogue is likely to be released shortly.

