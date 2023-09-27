Late drama at Goffs as Coolmore capture blue-blooded Frankel filly at €1,850,000

Sales ring theatre doesn’t come much more dramatic than what unfolded at around 7.50pm at Goffs on Wednesday. The Coolmore buying party, led by MV Magnier, huddled in their usual position to the right of the rostrum, while the Al Shira’aa Farms team, headed by Kieran Lalor, were positioned on the top tier opposite.

The rival bidders’ attention was trained on a blue-blooded Frankel filly with a pedigree packed full of Juddmonte celebrities. Lalor put up a determined effort deep into seven-figure territory, but his every €100,000 play was met with a metronomic nod of the head from Magnier.

Raises had slowed to €50,000 by the sharp end of the bidding, and when another nod from Magnier pushed the price to €1,850,000 Lalor had nothing left to give and the hammer fell on another Orby Sale top lot.

Bred by Ben Sangster and offered through Camas Park Stud, the filly is out of Multilingual, a daughter of Dansili and blue hen Zenda. This lineage makes the dam a full-sister to the Group 3 Tercentenary Stakes winner Remote and, more importantly, a half-sister to four-time Group 1-winning miler Kingman. Another Juddmonte champion, Oasis Dream, appears beneath the third dam.

Camas Park Stud's Frankel filly from the family of Zenda, Kingman and Oasis Dream lights up Goffs Orby Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

“We’ve had a long history with the Sangster family and we’ve been very lucky buying off them in the past, and more recently with Luxembourg,” said Magnier. “She’s a very nice filly and Frankel is doing exceptionally well. She’s very well bred, she has everything, so let’s hope she’s good. I’m just delighted for Ben and all the guys. A Frankel filly with that pedigree, it’s a lot of money but it was probably a fair price for her.”

Multilingual has bred just the one winner at paddocks, but it is a significant winner in Group 2 Summer Mile Stakes scorer Tilsit. Multilingual was sold by Juddmonte before Tilsit had the chance to show his talents as she was signed for by Ollie Sangster at $525,000 at Keeneland in November 2019.

Ben Sangster was among the crowd watching the bidding unfold, an experience he described as “nerve-racking.”

“She’s a beautiful filly and she probably stood out here,” he said. “I’m delighted with who got her as she’s going to a good home. The Coolmore team are great purchasers. They’ve bought Luxembourg from me in the past, and another good colt called Changingoftheguard.

MV Magnier signs for the session-topping Frankel filly at €1.85m on the second day of Goffs Orby Book 1 Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

“The mare is back in foal to Frankel too so hopefully it’ll work out. It was nerve-racking watching that. I knew she was popular but you never know quite how popular, especially when you get to those heights. Goffs and Henry Beeby have done a wonderful job getting all the buyers here.”

Despite the tension of the sales ring tussle, when it was suggested that the magnitude of the price must make the latter stages easier to enjoy, Sangster smiled and said: “Oh it was wicked exciting, I loved it!”

The Frankel filly is the third foal out of the mare since she joined Sangster’s broodmare band. The second, a daughter of No Nay Never subsequently named Multiple Choice, sold to Gestut Schlenderhan and Tina Rau for 780,000gns at Tattersalls last October. She produced another daughter of No Nay Never on April 3 this year.

