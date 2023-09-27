'I feel totally sick!' - Saffron Beach sister steals the Goffs Orby show at €1,650,000

“Go on, you only live once,” said auctioneer Henry Beeby as he looked in the direction of Amanda Skiffington. The agent stood on the top tier of the Goffs auditorium with owner Fiona Carmichael, with the sister to Saffron Beach commanding the ring below.

That gentle prompt elicited a bid of €1,650,000, and when Al Shira’aa Farms’ Kieran Lalor declined to return fire from his position to the left of the rostrum, the hammer fell in favour of the Orby Sale’s leading ladies.

The final price was achieved only after a gruelling round of bidding. The Godolphin buying team were involved up to €900,000, but once the seven-figure barrier was breached matters became a straight duel between Skiffington and Lalor, with the rivals trading increases of €100,000.

When Lalor went to €1.5 million Carmichael could be seen shaking her head, but after a brief caucus with her agent Skiffington mustered another €50,000 raise. Lalor matched the offer, but when Beeby teased one last bid out of Skiffington the Al Shira’aa man was consigned to the role of underbidder.

Amanda Skiffington: "The pedigree is fantastic and she’s just beautiful" Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

When asked how her heart rate was after the marathon bidding battle, Skiffington said: “Terrible! I feel totally sick. I hoped I wouldn’t have to go that far to get her. We had to be brave, and we knew we were going to have to be.”

Expanding on the filly’s appeal, Skiffington said: “The pedigree is fantastic and she’s just beautiful. We bought the brother last year, who looks like being very good, so that added to the appeal a bit. We thought she’s a collector’s item. She’s a special filly to breed from later on.”

The New Bay filly cost considerably more than her year-younger brother, who brought €450,000 12 months ago.

Bred by the China Horse Club and consigned by Ballylinch Stud, the seven-figure filly is the sixth foal out of Falling Petals, a Darley bred daughter of Raven’s Pass who won a Lingfield maiden in the colours of Princess Haya during her time under the care of John Gosden. The dam joined the China Horse Club broodmare band in 2016, when she was knocked down at €235,000.

Ballylinch Stud's seven-figure New Bay filly takes her turn in the ring at Goffs Orby Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Saffron Beach is comfortably the dam’s best runner to date, winning six times for Jane Chapple-Hyam and an ownership group made up of James Wigan and Ben and Ollie Sangster.

The 55,000gns foal failed to make her date at the yearling sales but went on to land two Group 1s for connections, namely the Sun Chariot Stakes and Prix Rothschild. She was subsequently sold at the 2022 December Mares Sale, where she drew a bid of 3,700,000gns from Saudi Arabian outfit Najd Stud.

Reflecting on the show-stopping transaction, the China Horse Club’s Matthew Houldsworth said: “This is a fantastic sale and every time we sell with Goffs they deliver. She deserved to make a good price, we weren’t expecting quite that, but we thought she might make seven figures. She’s an outstanding individual by a stallion who’s very much on the up and with such a good pedigree.”

Falling Petals produced a colt by Lope De Vega earlier this year and is back in foal to New Bay.

Carmichael and Skiffington are no strangers to eyecatching Orby Sale purchases, having secured Signe, a Sea The Stars half-sister to Forever Together, Together Forever and Lord Shanakill, at €1.1m in 2014. Signe won three races during her time in training with William Haggas, and is now a key part of Carmichael’s breeding interests.

