Manton Park stallion and Group 1 winner Dubai Mile among Tattersalls Online August Sale entries

Manton Park Stud's young stallion and Group 1 winner Dubai Mile features among the entries for the Tattersalls Online August Sale.

The Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner is offered alongside Martyn Meade's three mares with foals at foot and offered in foal to Dubai Mile and fellow Manton Park sire Advertise. One mare includes the Sea The Stars mare Grayling who is offered with a filly foal by Advertise. She is out of the Group 3-placed Silver Grey and from the family of the top-class Sky Lantern.

Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud will offer its annual dispersal, which includes Grade 1 winner Beacon Edge.

The 2021 Drinmore Novice Chase winner was last seen finishing fourth in a competitive handicap hurdle at the Galway festival. He had won two starts before that at Ballinrobe, while earlier this year he was second in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan. A son of Doyen, the ten-year-old has won eight of his 36 starts under rules and placed a further 12 times.

Prix Robert Papin winner Arabie's half-sister is offered in foal to Triple Time

Others lots from the draft include Idas Boy, winner of the Midlands National at Kilbeggan last month, as well as Flanking Maneuver and Frontal Assault. The former was third in a handicap chase at Galway last week and has Graded form to his name over fences, including when second in a Navan Grade 2 novice chase last year.

Frontal Assault had previously finished second in the Irish Grand National and was third in the Mayo National Chase in May.

Baroda Stud's eight-strong team includes three foals by Phoenix Stakes winner Lucky Vega as well as three-year-old filly Useful, by Galileo and out of top-level winner Nickname.

Meadowview Stables' Animous arrives with an exciting update after her half-sister Term Of Endearment won the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood last week. She is offered in foal to first-season sire Arizona, while Gazeley Stud's La Foglietta, a Lope De Vega half-sister to last month's Prix Robert Papin victor Arabie, is also entered and is in foal to Queen Anne winner Triple Time.

There are nine stores by sires such as Capri, Crystal Ocean and Kingston Hill and four yearlings by Falco, Galileo Gold, Magna Grecia and Roseman.

The catalogue can be viewed here and the sale takes place from midday next Wednesday to Thursday.

