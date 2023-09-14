Impressive Killarney winner Hubrisko tops ThoroughBid September Sale at £50,000

Hubrisko topped the ThoroughBid September Sale when making £50,000 to Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell and Bishop, the owners of the smart Venetia Williams-trained chaser Didero Vallis.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding had bolted up by 13 lengths at Killarney in August to register a first win over fences, adding to his hurdle score in the Rich Ricci colours at Galway this time last year.

Having also won a bumper contest by eight lengths at Le Lion-D'Angers, the son of Doctor Dino transferred from Alain Couetil to Mullins in November 2020. The gelding was Graded-placed when third to subsequent Grade 1 scorer Champ Kiely in the Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel Novice Hurdle at Tipperary.

Hubrisko was bred by Scea De L'Aubay and Couetil Elevage out of the winning Apsis mare Ubriska. The six-year-old is a half-brother to the Montmartre gelding Grand Bornand, also a winner over hurdles and fences for Mullins.

Joe Chambers, Ricci’s racing manager, said: "We're delighted with the price we got for Hubrisko. I'd like to wish the new owners the best of luck, and we look forward to using ThoroughBid again in the future."

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, added: “It’s been a real pleasure to have handled the sale of another smart horse at a great price for Mr and Mrs Ricci and Willie Mullins.

“Hubrisko’s new connections will have many big days out ahead of them with this quality gelding, and we can’t wait to see how he gets on.”

