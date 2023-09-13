Little to whine about in Bordeaux as the sales scrum down in a city taken over by rugby fans

Sunday, September 10
Sunday is the second day of the Irish Champions Weekend. Saturday at Leopardstown was an incredible afternoon, with the weather a rare treat. Sunday’s forecast for the Curragh is not set fair.
Having received an invite from Tattersalls Ireland to join them at the Curragh, where their sales race takes place, I make a detour on my way to Dublin Airport and spend an hour there before resuming my journey. It proved a lovely interlude, catching up with friends ahead of next week’s September Yearling Sale.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in