Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales reports
premium

Little to whine about in Bordeaux as the sales scrum down in a city taken over by rugby fans

Aisling Crowe ventures to the south-west of France as the yearling sales circuit rumbles on

Sunday, September 10

Sunday is the second day of the Irish Champions Weekend. Saturday at Leopardstown was an incredible afternoon, with the weather a rare treat. Sunday’s forecast for the Curragh is not set fair.

Having received an invite from Tattersalls Ireland to join them at the Curragh, where their sales race takes place, I make a detour on my way to Dublin Airport and spend an hour there before resuming my journey. It proved a lovely interlude, catching up with friends ahead of next week’s September Yearling Sale.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 13 September 2023Last updated 15:42, 13 September 2023
icon
more inSales reports
more inSales reports