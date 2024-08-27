'I’m very excited to get this one' - Bromley battles to buy £210,000 Mehmas colt at Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale

A strong start to the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale peaked on Tuesday morning when Billy Jackson-Stops, standing beside trainer George Scott, engaged in a six-figure tussle with Highflyer Bloodstock’s Anthony Bromley, who was positioned next to Richard Spencer.

“He’s what this sale is all about,” said auctioneer Henry Beeby as the strapping Mehmas colt, who was bred by Cheveley Park Stud and presented by Houghton Bloodstock, made his way around the Doncaster ring. Jackson-Stops pushed the price to £200,000 but it was Bromley who sealed the deal with a final, reluctant-looking £10,000 increase.

“He’s for Phil Cunningham of Rebel Racing to go to Richard Spencer,” said Bromley. “He ticked all the boxes and is a real ‘Donny’ type of horse. We’ve bought him to try to win the Harry’s Half Million race next year.”

The colt is out of Red Box, a daughter of Exceed And Excel and Confidential Lady who was awarded the Listed Valiant Stakes in 2016. The mare has bred four winners since retiring to the Cheveley Park paddocks, including the useful dual scorer Redemption Time, who topped the 2021 Premier Sale when bought by Alex Elliott for £220,000.

Highflyer and Rebel Racing purchased seven lots at last year’s Premier Sale for an outlay of £617,000. The success of that septet, which includes Yah Mo Be There, winner of the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes, and impressive debut scorer Righthere Rightnow, prompted the team to get involved again this time around.

Anthony Bromley: "He’s been bred and reared by good breeders in Cheveley Park Stud" Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

“We’ve had a bit of luck with the horses we bought at this sale last year; there’s Yah Mo Be There, Righthere Rightnow, who won at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago and goes for the Champagne Stakes next, and The Man is a nice horse too,” continued Bromley. “We’ve targeted this sale again, although that price was more than I was hoping I’d have to give for him.

“We had to outbid George Scott, who was very strong on the horse. I don’t normally spend that kind of money on Flat yearlings but I’m very excited to get this one. He’s been bred and reared by good breeders in Cheveley Park Stud.”

The Mehmas colt’s £210,000 price tag surpassed last year’s high mark, which was set at £200,000 when Robson Aguiar signed for the Wootton Bassett colt out of Marsh Hawk bred by Rockcliffe Stud and offered through Highclere.

Despite concerns over the health of the commercial end of the yearling market, trade proved buoyant during the opening stages of the two-day sale.

Bromley shared his assessment of the market, saying: “It’ll be good for the nice ones, but the depth of the market will be the interesting part because we’re probably all landing on the same horses. The upper quartile is going to be strong but we’ll see how the rest of it goes as the two days go on.

"It’ll be interesting to see how next week goes too because there's 450 fast yearlings here and in a week’s time there’s another 450 fast yearlings at the Tattersalls Somerville Sale, so it’ll be interesting to see if it’ll hold up through the whole thing.”

Read more

'He was pure class' - dual Group 1 winner Vandeek retired from racing to join Cheveley Park roster for 2025